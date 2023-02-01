I-94 closing between I-75 and I-96 in Detroit this weekend -- Here are the detours

A stretch of I-94 will be closed in both directions in Detroit this weekend for a bridge demolition.

The freeway will close between I-75 and I-96 at 9 p.m. Friday and will open by 5 a.m. Monday as crews demolish the Cass Avenue overpass.

All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 from 30th Street to the Lodge Freeway and westbound I-94 from Mt. Elliott to Linwood streets will be closed.

This work is weather-dependent.

After the freeway reopens, several ramps will remain closed, including the northbound and southbound Lodge Freeway ramps to eastbound I-94; westbound I-94 to southbound Lodge; John R. Road entrance ramp to westbound I-94, and, eastbound I-94 exit to John R/Woodward Avenue.

I-94 detours:

Westbound I-94: Southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94

Eastbound I-94: Eastbound I-96 and northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94