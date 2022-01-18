I-94 construction: MDOT hosting information about Grand River bridge replacement in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Transportation will share detours and other information about a bridge replacement project over I-94 in Detroit during a virtual session next week.
MDOT's public meeting on Jan. 27 will include details about the Grand River Avenue bridge replacement, which is part of the I-94 modernization project. There will also be a chance to ask questions.
The bridge work is scheduled to begin next month, and the bridge will open to traffic later in late 2022. According to MDOT, the bridge is being rebuilt because of its age and its importance to mobility in the area.
Join the session at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 by clicking here.
To join by phone without using Internet, call toll-free: 888-788-0099
Webinar ID: 811 7187 7028
Passcode: 174395