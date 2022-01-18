I-94 construction: MDOT hosting information about Grand River bridge replacement in Detroit

article

The Michigan Department of Transportation will share detours and other information about a bridge replacement project over I-94 in Detroit during a virtual session next week.

MDOT's public meeting on Jan. 27 will include details about the Grand River Avenue bridge replacement, which is part of the I-94 modernization project. There will also be a chance to ask questions.

VIEW: Live traffic map

The bridge work is scheduled to begin next month, and the bridge will open to traffic later in late 2022. According to MDOT, the bridge is being rebuilt because of its age and its importance to mobility in the area.

Related: Michigan ranks in top 10 for worst states to drive in

Join the session at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 by clicking here.

Advertisement

To join by phone without using Internet, call toll-free: 888-788-0099

Webinar ID: 811 7187 7028

Passcode: 174395