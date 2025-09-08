I-94 drive-by shooting in Van Buren Township has state police investigating

article

Part of I-94 was shutdown after a shooting Monday evening in Wayne County.

What they're saying:

Michigan State Police said at 6 p.m. on Sept. 8, a woman was driving eastbound on I-94 in the center lane near Haggerty in Van Buren Township.

According to police, an unknown black vehicle pulled up along her left side. The driver, who officials say was a black man with curly hair and a hat, pointed a gun at her and started firing. The round hit the driver’s side door and the bullet was later found from inside the vehicle.

What's next:

No one was reported injured and EB I-94 was shut down at Belleville Rd.

The freeway has since reopened and an investigation is ongoing.

The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Michigan State Police on this report.



