I-94 drive-by shooting in Van Buren Township has state police investigating
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Part of I-94 was shutdown after a shooting Monday evening in Wayne County.
What they're saying:
Michigan State Police said at 6 p.m. on Sept. 8, a woman was driving eastbound on I-94 in the center lane near Haggerty in Van Buren Township.
According to police, an unknown black vehicle pulled up along her left side. The driver, who officials say was a black man with curly hair and a hat, pointed a gun at her and started firing. The round hit the driver’s side door and the bullet was later found from inside the vehicle.
What's next:
No one was reported injured and EB I-94 was shut down at Belleville Rd.
The freeway has since reopened and an investigation is ongoing.
The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Michigan State Police on this report.