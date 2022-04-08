I-94 ramp to close at Southfield Freeway for wall repair
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The westbound I-94 ramp onto the Southfield freeway will be closed to southbound traffic for repairs.
In addition to the regularly-scheduled construction that descends on Michigan in the spring, road crews will need to make repairs to a wall that was damaged in a crash.
According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, beginning Wednesday, April 13 through the end of the month, westbound I-94 traffic will need to find a different route onto M-39.
The closure will go into effect at 7 a.m.
Traffic will instead be detoured onto northbound M-39, then westbound Outer Drive before being diverted back onto the southbound lanes.
The closures will temporarily lift over Easter Holiday weekend from 3 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday.
