I-96 crash involving semi-trucks, overturned vehicle close highway outside Metro Detroit

Michigan State Police closed the highway as debris is removed and the crashed vehicles are towed away. It happened in Marion Township in Livingston County.

There are at least two people with injuries who are possibly in critical condition. The roadway will be closed for several hours, police warned.

Michigan State Police are assisting the Livingston County Sheriff's Office with the investigation and response.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more details.