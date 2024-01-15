I-96 ramps to Southfield Freeway closed for water main break

article

Crews have shut down both I-96 ramps leading onto the Southfield Freeway Monday afternoon.

Both eastbound and westbound ramps heading onto M-39 heading south were closed around 4:50 p.m. the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

A water main break near Plymouth Road had flooded the nearby area.

Video of the scene showed water pouring onto the freeway from the Plymouth Road overpass.

MDOT also posted online that other parts of M-39, including at Joy Road were also closed.