The site of a massive deadly wreck over the weekend in mid-Michigan that left four dead has reopened after more than a day of clean-up.

Access to the westbound I-96 overpass near Webberville in Ingham County was restored Monday morning, state police said on social media. It took more than 24 hours to reopen the highway over M-52 after a semi-truck slammed into stopped traffic late Saturday night.

Three of those that died were in one vehicle while the driver of a pickup truck was also killed after being ejected from his vehicle.

The driver of the semi-truck was also injured after suffering serious burns, Michigan State Police told FOX 2 on Sunday.

"Ended up just plowing into a group of vehicles. That caused an explosion and vehicles catching fire," said Lt. Rene Gonzalez.

Video from the crash included security footage from a nearby gas station, which showed a ball of fire erupting from the highway after the crash. More video from drivers showed the semi-truck on fire as debris fell onto the highway below.

Burned-out debris on I-96 overpass near Webberville.

Another 17 people were sent to the hospital after the crash, which happened around 11:48 p.m. Saturday night.

Just before that, state troopers had shutdown I-96 to hang electrical poles over the highway for DTE. The road work required closing traffic while the road work ensued.

According to Gonzalez, the road work was done and they were in the process of allowing traffic to resume when the crash happened.