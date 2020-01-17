"I can't disappoint her;" father and daughter lose mom in John R vehicle crash
CLINTON TWP, Mich. - A violent crash involving multiple vehicles on Tuesday killed one woman - leaving a family devastated.
"It's hard not to think about it," said Reggie Stewart.
The incident happened in the afternoon on John R and Orpington, near Big Beaver in Troy. Carmen Bounds, friend and co-parent with Stewart, was in the passenger seat on her way to her job, cleaning homes. A coworker was driving them and lost control.
Police said their vehicle was going south on John R when they swerved into the northbound lanes and hit a Jeep. Two other cars crashed into them, unable to stop.
Bounds was pronounced dead at the scene.
"When I got the call, it was hurtful. I thought - a lot of things going through my mind, you instantly just start thinking about the good times," said Stewart.
Now, all that lies in the stead of that accident is a balloon and a few flowers - a memorial to a loving parent.
"She was a very helpful person. Always willing to give the shirt off her back and inspire a lot of people to do better she was really goal-oriented," said Stewart.
With a passion for sewing and cooking, Bounds and Stewart took care of their 5-year-old daughter Kamryn.
"You miss mommy?" Stewart asked his daughter at the time of the interview.
Now, this single father needs help. A Gofundme has been set up
with all proceeds going to the family.
"Me and Carmen grew together - we was both new to the parenting thing and that's what keeps me going. I can't disappoint her," said Stewart.