'I can't wait to see you' Jelly Roll promises Flint visit to perform at prison, meet sheriff

"What up Jelly Roll it's the '5-0' Sheriff Swanson, the sheriff of Flint Michigan!" said Sheriff Chris Swanson.

The Genesee County Sheriff is talking about the singer, and country artist Jelly Roll on his way to becoming a household name.

"He’s the modern-day Johnny Cash," said Swanson.

Cash – made even more famous for his performance at Folsom Prison, for inmates in the 1960s advocating for the incarcerated after his run-ins with the law.

A similar story for 38-year-old Jelly Roll, AKA Jason DeFord – who served time for robbery in his teens.

"When you have your freedom taken away, you have a choice to make - do you want to continue on that path or do you want to change your path," Swanson said.

And Jelly Roll did – from inmate to superstar. That’s why the Genesee County sheriff is on a mission to get him to Flint’s jail, to perform.

Swanson used a social media video and his buddy Steve Grunwold – at WYCD, to get his attention.

"This has gone viral," Grunwald said.

You might know the voice from 99.5’s Morning Show with Steve and Rachael, but he also happens to run the Genesee County Sheriff's Marine Division.

"I keep (my two jobs) very separate to be honest with you, some people, when I’m out there, and I them over, they say 'You’re from Josh, Rachael and Grunwald,' and I cringe a little bit," Grunwald quipped.

He got Jelly Roll’s attention at a recent show at Pine Knob and this was the response.

"So here’s what I want to do - I want to come see you, I want to ride along, I want to come talk, and I want to play some songs for some inmates if I'm allowed to," Jelly Roll said in a social media video response.

These aren’t just any inmates – they’re part of a life-changing program Swanson developed under the acronym "IGNITE' – in short, giving inmates a shot at life after their sentences – through education.

Clearly the program resonated with county artist who got his GED while behind bars.

"We need to focus on rehabilitation and not discipline, you get it," Jelly Ross said in his video. "Anyways love you brother, thanks for your kind words, I can’t wait to see you."

You heard it there – sounds like it’s a go - but, the details are being ironed as to when and how.

The invite is open. we will keep you posted.

Jelly Roll, left, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson



