'I had glass on my face' Water jug thrown through New Baltimore woman's windshield

A New Baltimore woman says she was driving to work when her windshield was shattered by a water jug.

"Why? Why would you do this? It makes no sense," said Cheryl Rahbine.

Rahbine is confused, angry and injured. Her minivan is getting repaired at Parkway Chrysler.

"I had glass on my face, on my eyes… and blood."

She says she was on her way to work on Friday driving down 23 Mile near Card Road in Macomb Township.

"Another vehicle came up and was driving erratically into the turning lane. I thought it was odd because there was no place to turn into."

It was around 4:45 a.m. when she noticed the driver of that vehicle had his window down and was holding something out of the window.

"It all happened so fast. It hit my windshield and then the windshield blew in. I was covered in glass and liquid. At the time, I didn't know what it was."

She says it was a water jug. The impact shattered the glass, injuring her face and eyes. Somehow, she managed to pull over into a nearby subdivision and call 911.

However, she wasn't able to relay much information to police.

"It was dark at the time, so that is all I can see. Everything happened so fast."

Rahbine says it was likely a dark-colored truck and she's hoping that someone may know something about this crime and call in a tip to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.