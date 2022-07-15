'I own this home': Detroit woman's home listed on Airbnb by scammers

article

A Detroit woman said her home was listed on Airbnb by scammers who claim to own the home and are renting it out but ultimately end up ripping people off.

Imagine having a bunch of random people showing up at your home, believing they've paid to stay at your place. They're even looking for a key that's supposed to be hidden under the mat. That's exactly what's happening to one Detroit woman.

Barbara Milton owns a home on Detroit's west side. She's never listed it online for rent, ever, but that hasn't stopped scammers from pretending to be her.

"I own this home," Milton said. "Whoever is doing this is fraud."

When it happens, and it's been more than one time, Milton says both sides wind up surprised.

"I am just as shocked as they are when they pull up," she said. "They think they're coming in to get ready they have bags they have a suitcase in their car and I’m like ohhh."

