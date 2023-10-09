'I will kill you': Man pulls gun on customer at Bloomfield Township Kroger, police say

article

A shopper at the Bloomfield Township Kroger allegedly pulled a gun on another customer last week, police said.

Witnesses told police that 45-year-old Isaiah Anthony Ware was yelling at a customer at the store at 4099 Telegraph Rd. around 5:20 p.m. Thursday. He is accused of pointing a gun at the customer while yelling "I’m about to murder you" and "You better get out of here before you get killed. I will kill you."

Police did not specify what happened before Ware pulled out a gun.

When officers arrived at the store, Ware was ordered to the ground and arrested. After he was taken into custody, police found a Glock in his waistband, police said.

Ware is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. He is out of jail after posting a $10,000/10% cash bond.

