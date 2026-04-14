ICE arrests person outside a Ann Arbor children’s daycare

The Brief Activists and leaders are angry after yet another ICE arrest in Ann Arbor. It happened right outside a children’s daycare near downtown. Both Ann Arbor’s mayor and police chief say this ICE arrest took place without their knowledge or participation.



Community activists and Metro Detroit leaders in Ann Arbor are angry after yet another ICE arrest in public Tuesday morning.

It happened right outside a children’s daycare near downtown.

Big picture view:

This latest ICE detainment comes just a few days after the Trump administration filed a lawsuit against practically all Washtenaw County officials, accusing them of obstructing federal immigration law enforcement actions.

Ann Arbor police say it all happened around 9 a.m. in the area of Beakes Street and Fifth Avenue. Mayor Christopher Taylor provided several details on social media and said ICE conducted a "high-risk" stop, with agents sealing off a car using multiple vehicles while approaching with guns drawn.

Mayor Taylor says the driver was extracted and taken into custody.

Many community members, including a state representative for the area, are reacting.

"From my understanding, what happened was the agent pinned in a car on a roadway, and now we’re all trying to pick up the pieces and figure out what happened and where this person is in our community. This is just showing the way ICE operates," said State Rep. Carrie Rheingans. "They leave traffic hazards, and they leave us having to figure out what’s going on in our community."

What's next:

Both Ann Arbor’s mayor and police chief say this ICE arrest took place without their knowledge or participation. City officials say they do not have any information about the person arrested or their history.