Hazel Park shooting at after-prom party leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A shooting early Friday at what police believe was an after-prom party in Hazel Park left one person dead.
Officers responded to the area and Powell and Orchard around 1:15 a.m. after receiving multiple calls about a shooting.
What we know:
When police arrived, they saw multiple people fleeing a home on Powell.
Officers found a male suffering a gunshot wound outside a home, while a female who had been shot was found a few houses down. Both victims were taken to a hospital, where the male was pronounced dead.
Police believe a fight at a suspected post-prom party ended in gunfire both in and outside of the house, but they are still investigating exactly what happened.
What we don't know:
The ages of the victims are unknown. Police also did not provide the condition of the female victim.
What's next:
Police have been working to obtain search warrants.
The Source: This information is from Hazel Park police.