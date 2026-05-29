Hazel Park shooting at after-prom party leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded

The Brief One person was killed in a shooting early Friday in Hazel Park. Police believe a fight led to the shooting at a suspected after-prom party being held at a home on Powell. Another victim is currently hospitalized.



A shooting early Friday at what police believe was an after-prom party in Hazel Park left one person dead.

Officers responded to the area and Powell and Orchard around 1:15 a.m. after receiving multiple calls about a shooting.

What we know:

When police arrived, they saw multiple people fleeing a home on Powell.

Officers found a male suffering a gunshot wound outside a home, while a female who had been shot was found a few houses down. Both victims were taken to a hospital, where the male was pronounced dead.

Police believe a fight at a suspected post-prom party ended in gunfire both in and outside of the house, but they are still investigating exactly what happened.

What we don't know:

The ages of the victims are unknown. Police also did not provide the condition of the female victim.

What's next:

Police have been working to obtain search warrants.