Ice Cube set to perform at Pontiac's Roadkill Nights

Rapper Ice Cube will perform at Roadkill Nights in Pontiac later this month.

Roadkill Nights features drag racing, simulator rides, exhibitions, live entertainment, and more from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 12 in downtown Pontiac.

Ice Cube, whose Aug. 12 Detroit concert was canceled, is slated to take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

General admission spectator tickets are $25, with children 12 and younger getting free entry. Pontiac residents can buy a discounted ticket for $15 at the door.

Cruise-in tickets are also available, along with packages. Some packages include merchandise, entry to a VIP viewing entry, and more.

Learn more and buy tickets here.