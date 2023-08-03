Expand / Collapse search

Ice Cube set to perform at Pontiac's Roadkill Nights

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Things To Do
FOX 2 Detroit
article

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 01: Ice Cube performs on day two of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage)

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Rapper Ice Cube will perform at Roadkill Nights in Pontiac later this month.

Roadkill Nights features drag racing, simulator rides, exhibitions, live entertainment, and more from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 12 in downtown Pontiac.

Ice Cube, whose Aug. 12 Detroit concert was canceled, is slated to take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

General admission spectator tickets are $25, with children 12 and younger getting free entry. Pontiac residents can buy a discounted ticket for $15 at the door.

Cruise-in tickets are also available, along with packages. Some packages include merchandise, entry to a VIP viewing entry, and more.

Learn more and buy tickets here.

Jay Leno, hybrid cars and classics at the Woodward Dream Cruise

"I love the way the city has come back. It used to be called the Paris of the Midwest," Leno said.