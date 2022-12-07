Idaho murders: Police search for white Hyundai Elantra near murder scene

The Moscow Police Department said Wednesday that detectives want to speak with occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was near the off-campus home where four college students were brutally murdered on Nov. 13.

"Tips and leads have led investigators to look for additional information about a vehicle being in the immediate area of the King Street residence during the early morning hours of November 13th. Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case," police said in a news release.

The car's license plate is unknown, but police encouraged anyone who knows of a vehicle matching the description to forward information to their tip line.

"If you know of or own a vehicle matching this description, or know of anyone who may have been driving this vehicle on the days preceding or the day of the murders, please forward that information to the Tip Line."

Stock photo of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, which police are seeking in the investigation of four college students' murders last month. (Moscow Police Department)

Police still have not identified a suspect or located a murder weapon in the murders of Xana Kernodle, 20, Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.

Ethan Chapin, Kayle Goncalves, Maddison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, who were stabbed to death Nov. 13. (Fox News)

Authorities have received 2,645 emailed tips, 2,770 phone tips and 1,084 digital media submissions during the investigation thus far, but still have not identified a suspect or located a murder weapon.

The Moscow Police Department is asking that the public call in tips at 208-883-7180, email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us or submit digital media here .

Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry and other law enforcement officers were at the home on Wednesday packing up some of the personal belongings of the victims.

"It's time for us to get those things back that really mean something to those families and hopefully help with some of their healing," he said.

Five vehicles that were previously parked outside of the home were removed last week and taken to a city-owned lot for further evidence gathering.

Investigators have appealed to the college town of about 25,000 to report anything out of the ordinary that could be related to the murders.

"Your information, whether you believe it is significant or not, might be the piece of the puzzle that helps investigators solve these murders," the Moscow Police Department said in a statement.