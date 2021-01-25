Identity of Novi mega millions billion dollar winner unknown

Who is the lucky holder of the $1 billion Mega Millions ticket in Novi? We're not sure yet but a previous winner has some key advice for the winner; stay humble and be smart.

Kelsey Zachow was just 24-years-old in 2014 when she won the Mega Millions prize of $66 million - she took home $24 million after taxes - and she was working two jobs to make ends meet until her life changed.

"It was scary, overwhelming, exciting - obviously," Zachow said. "I got to embark on a lot of new things. I got to help my family out a lot."

But like Biggie and Puff Dady said: more money, more problems. For Zachow she suddenly had a lot of people bothering her and harassment on social media.

"Mostly it was a lot of people being very nosy and being very into my business. They weren’t around for the well-being of me and my family," she said.

Immediately after winning, she got a financial advisor and then started her own company. She invested and created the Reitz Family Fund to give grants to non-profits.

"It added another layer to life that I never even knew existed," she said.

Her first step, hiring a financial planner, was key. According to budget specialist Adam Funk, this is the smart move but you should also consider legal help.

"Certainly go out and get a financial planner to map out how to use the money and make it last. There are some bad stories of people who go broke," he said. "If you are going to be winning millions of dollars - if you’re over $1 million - you want to get an attorney. You’ll probably want to set up a trust to help you control the money."

But Zachow has even more advice for the winner, whoever they are.

"Stay humble and remember where you came from is first and foremost," she said.

The winner has not yet come forward but they have until January 23, 2022, to do so.