Identity released of 2 children killed during Christmas morning fire

"We are hurting, and it’s not going to be easy," a family member said.

The family of Demika Pinson is heartbroken after he two boys, 7-year-old DeLon and 6-year-old DeMarion Wheeler, died in a Christmas morning fire.

"We lost out brother earlier this year, and not we lost out 2 nephews," said Demika’s sister, Denisha Pinson.

"It’s extremely tragic to lose one child, but to lose two on Christmas is unimaginable," said Detroit Fire Commissioner, Eric jones.

It was around 8:45 a.m., when emergency crews received reports of a fire on Helen Street. Six minutes later, fire commissioner Jones said they were on scene.

"There’s some indication that some individuals jumped out of the window to save themselves," Jones said. "Like I said, it’s still early on in the investigation. Arson is on scene to recreate."

Pinson’s family said the mother and her 2-year-old daughter, Dyorr, jumped. Pinson’s other two children, 10-year-old Darius and 8-year-old Deliah were afraid to jump, so they ran downstairs and made it out the front door.

"We’re grateful for everyone who made it out," Denisha said. "We’re grateful because it could have been all of them."

Officials said Pinson and Dyorr did not suffer injuries, but Darius and Deliah suffered third degree burns and are in critical condition at Children’s Hospital.

"As you can imagine, there are a lot of people hurt," Jones said. "Our firefighters hurt. This is Christmas, they all have children."

Investigators are calling the fire accidental, and the cause remains unknown.

But, Investigators have learned that there were no working smoke detectors inside the home. There was also no central heating system, but there were a number of space heaters in use inside the home.

"Arson is on the scene and we hope to find out the cause," Jones said.

As the family leans on one another for support, they hope the community will lend a helping hand.

The family set up a gofundme account for anyone who would like to make a Donation.

