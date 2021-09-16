If you see a dead deer by water, report it to the Michigan DNR -- Here's why

article

If you see a dead deer by water, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking that you report it.

The department said two cases of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) have been confirmed in Oakland County. Other deer have also been found dead by water in nearby counties and southwest Michigan.

The viral disease is transmitted to deer, mule deer, and elk by a biting fly called a midge. There is no evidence that humans can contract it.

It is not always fatal. However, severe cases of EHD dehydrate the animal and cause fevers, causing them to seek water. The deer are then found dead near water.

Cases of the virus are usually identified in late summer and fall after a hot, dry summer.

Report dead deer found near water here.