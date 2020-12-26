Illinois Bowling alley shooting leaves 3 dead, 3 injured

article

According to police, a gunman opened fire Saturday inside a bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois, killing three people and injuring three more.

Police say they believe this to be a random attack.

During a press conference, Rockford Police Chief Dan O' Shea said, "A "person of interest" was taken into custody after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes."

O'Shea said he did not think any officers had to fire their weapons and did not immedtialey release additional information about the person of interest or the victims.

Rockford is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.