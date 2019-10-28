‘I’m back’: Popeyes announces official return date of its sold-out chicken sandwich

Months after the popular chicken sandwich sparked a frenzy at chain restaurants and on social media, Popeyes announced the official return date of its sold-out menu item to restaurants nationwide.

In a press release on Monday, the company shared just two words: “I’m back.”

Popeyes said the coveted chicken sandwich will be available beginning Nov. 3.

In August, the simple sandwich was added to the menu and within two weeks it was sold out. People waited hours in line to get a taste of the sandwich, which features a buttermilk-battered and hand-breaded chicken filet on a toasted brioche bun, topped with pickles and either mayo or spicy Cajun spread.

The sold-out sandwich, which sells for $3.99, is making its return to restaurants on Sunday, November 3. (Photo credit: Popeyes)

It also sparked a fierce debate on Twitter between Popeyes and Chick-fil-A over who boasts the best chicken sandwich.

In a promotional video about the return date of its sandwich, Popeyes seemed to further draw out the feud with Chick-fil-A by noting that the restaurant is, in fact, open on Sundays.



And for those who can’t wait until November to get their hands on the mouth-watering menu item, you can now also dress as one for Halloween.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.