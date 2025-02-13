'I'm a happy girl': Metro Detroit salon owner pampers seniors for Valentine's Day

The Brief Jayda Williams, of Beauty Empire Salon in Center Line, spent a day pampering seniors at Clinton Creek Assisted Living Memory Care. Williams painted nails and did hair to help the residents feel loved and beautiful as Valentine's Day approaches.



Residents at a Macomb County senior home received a special Valentine's Day pampering thanks to a Center Line salon owner.

Jayda Williams, of Beauty Empire Salon, recently spent a day at Clinton Creek Assisted Living Memory Care in Clinton Township painting nails, styling hair, and helping seniors feel glamorous and loved as the holiday of love approaches.

"They just treat us like a queen," said resident Mary Sliver, who has loved having her nails done since she was a teen.

Sliver said having Williams do her nails at her home, all for free, made her feel important.

"I'm a happy girl," she said.

For Williams, she said her career goes beyond making money.

"I love making women feel beautiful," Williams said. "I really realized that it's more of a ministry, too. I realized that serving and giving back is greater than just making money and making people beautiful. It's making them feel worthy of who they are."