'I'm home' Lions 1st rounder Terrion Arnold says he slept in NFL Draft hat; analysts praise pick

Terrion Arnold couldn't contain his excitement after being drafted by the Lions Thursday night. Whether it was when he took the microphone on stage during the NFL Network broadcast to address the crowd - or the morning after when he took a quick selfie video in bed.

"I was so happy last night I slept with my hat on, man," Arnold said. "One pride. Went to sleep last night a Lion, woke up a Lion. One pride, let's get to work."

During the first round of the 2024 Draft in Detroit, offense ruled most of the first round with a record six quarterbacks taken in the first 12 picks. In fact a majority of offensive players went early, pushing some of the top defenders down in the round.

That left an opening for the Lions which traded up with a third round pick from pick 29 to 24 with the Cowboys, in order to take Arnold - considered by many to be the top cornerback in the Draft. The Alabama All-American was asked about sliding into the back of the first round and said he plans to use it for motivation.

"It just makes me want to go in there with that much more of a chip on my shoulder," he said, adding he appreciated the Lions effort to trade up. "Obviously just even being drafted is a blessing, but for them to trade up and get me and just know it's all about fit. I'm ready to get to work.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 25: Terrion Arnold celebrates with fans after being selected 24th overall by the Detroit Lions during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo Expand

The Lions have made it a habit of taking highly touted Alabama standouts the past few years to great success. One of them, fellow defensive back Brian Branch, adds a comfort level for Arnold, he said.

"He was at my dinner yesterday, I mean, me and BB, we've been talking consistently," he said. "I've always said if I had an opportunity to play with him again. It's going to be a show.

"I feed off him, he feeds off me, and BB is a little more quiet. I'm more outgoing, so just expect me to bring him out of his shell a little bit more."

As an added bonus, he was one of 13 propects who made the trip to Detroit and was on hand to bask in a warm reception.

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 25: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image has been taken using a Star Effect Filter) Cornerback Terrion Arnold poses for portraits after being selected 24th overall in the first round by the Detroit Lions during the 2024 NFL draft on April 25, 20 Expand

"I just want to say, Detroit - you all got a star, man," Arnold said, taking the mic from Kaylee Hartung on stage. "Hey, how you doing man? I'm home. These fans are going to be crazy man, golly. I'm going to help them win a Super Bowl. Listen to that. It's amazing man, we're going to crazy."

In the post-draft press conference, Arnold spoke about the big moment.

"When they started chanting my name that just kind of took me over - in life sometimes you have to play off-script and it was one of those things I had to do," he quipped. "When I heard them chanting my name, I knew this was the right place."

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 25: Cornerback Terrion Arnold poses for portraits after being selected 24th overall in the first round by the Detroit Lions during the 2024 NFL draft on April 25, 2024 in Detroit Michigan. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Although early returns are just speculation before rookies hit the field - Draft analysts and experts are mostly praising the pick. Although the one question mark mentioned is, if the third-round pick used for the trade was too steep a price with other cornerback talent still available.

Nick Baumgardner The Athletic: (Grade A) "For Detroit, this was also a perfect fit for the team’s established culture. Arnold is a confident corner who plays with swagger, loves to work, loves tough coaching and loves to win. Arnold will reunite with former Alabama teammate Brian Branch in a new-look Detroit secondary."

Pro Football Focus: (Grade: Elite) "Detroit trades up to acquire the 14th-ranked player on PFF big board who is an alpha presence in the secondary who plays with a fearless mentality. He led all SEC cornerbacks in interceptions and pass breakups in 2023."

Matt Miller, ESPN: "Arnold was lights out in coverage last season, grabbing five interceptions and breaking up 12 passes. He's a tough, instinctive and all-around great cornerback prospect."

Steve Muench, ESPN: "Massive steal. Arnold is the second corner on my board but he has the same grade as CB1 Quinyon Mitchell and is the 11th overall player on my board. This pick might be even better than the Eagles getting Mitchell at 22."

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: (B+) Considered a potential top-12 pick for much of the pre-draft process, he presented good value at No. 24, but we'll see if trading a third-rounder to Dallas instead of waiting for Arnold's former teammate, Kool-Aid McKinstry or Nate Wiggins later in the round would have made more sense."

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: "This is a perfect fit for Detroit, as Arnold is a clean playmaker and technician who checks off all the boxes."



