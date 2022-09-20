Impaired driver arrested after speeding wrong way down Lodge Freeway

A 62-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving after traveling the wrong way down M-10 through Detroit.

The arrest happened after Michigan State Police received multiple reports from the public about a car speeding north in the southbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway near Forest.

Police were dispatched by the Detroit Regional Command Center around 12:35 a.m. for the reckless driving.

According to posts from state police on Twitter, the driver was in the left lane when troopers caught up to him near Eight Mile Road. They eventually got behind the driver at the Lahser exit and conduct a traffic stop.

When police made contact with the driver, a brief investigation determined he was impaired. He was then arrested and lodged in jail.

"This is just another example of the bad driving behavior we are seeing across the district. Fortunately, the trooper was able to stop the driver before anyone was hurt or killed," said MSP's Second District account.