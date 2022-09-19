MSP: Meth, gun found after drunken driver stopped for going 103 mph in northern Michigan

Police say a man was drunk when he was stopped for going 103 mph in a 75 mph zone in northern Michigan.

Michigan State Police troopers pulled over Ronald Jacquez Williamson, 32, on US-131 near E 10 Road in Wexford County's Liberty Township just after 9:30 p.m. Friday.

According to police, the Manton man appeared intoxicated, so he was asked to perform sobriety tests. As he was getting out of the vehicle, a trooper saw a handgun on the floorboard near the brake. While searching the vehicle, police say they also found hypodermic needles and a baggie of meth.

Willamson was charged with one count of operating while intoxicated, one count of possession of methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm while under the influence, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, and one count of felony firearm. His bond was set at $50,250. If he posts bond, he must wear a GPS tether and will be on house arrest.

He is due back in court Oct. 4.