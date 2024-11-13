Impaired driver hits two police cars on I-94

After hitting a Michigan State Police vehicle on I-94 early Wednesday, an impaired driver kept going and hit another police vehicle.

According to police, troopers were blocking the right lane of westbound I-94 near Trumbull in Detroit as they investigated a crash around 12:45 a.m. While the lane was blocked, a 32-year-old Harper Woods man crashed into the side of one of the patrol vehicles, continued westbound, and hit another patrol vehicle.

The suspect was arrested pending charges, while three troopers who were in the vehicles that were hit were treated and released for minor injuries at a hospital.

"We often talk about risky driving behaviors being the cause of most traffic crashes here in Michigan," said F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "This driver decided not only to not move over for emergency vehicles, but drive impaired as well. We are fortunate that these troopers were not seriously hurt. "

Michigan's Move Over law requires drivers to slow down and move over for police, fire, EMS, and road service workers, including tow trucks and MDOT courtesy vehicles that have their emergency lights activated.