Indiana man killed in Michigan snowmobile crash

An Indiana man died in a snowmobile crash Monday in northern Michigan.

Greg Longbrake, 55, of Elkhart, Ind., was riding west on Trail 6 near South 7 Road in South Branch Township when he lost control and hit a tree around 2:50 p.m.

Michigan State Police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor. However, speed is believed to be involved in the fatal crash.

According to state data, there were 97 snowmobile crashes last year. Five of them were fatal.