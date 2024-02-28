Indiana man pleads guilty after threatening to kill Michigan election worker

An Indiana man who authorities say threatened to kill a Michigan election worker pleaded guilty Tuesday.

According to court records, Andrew Nickels, 37, of Carmel, Ind., called the clerk and left a voicemail threatening to kill the election official.

"Nickels threatened that he and millions of so-called ‘patriots’ would kill an election worker in Michigan," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. "Among other threats, he said the local public official deserved a ‘throat to the knife’ for saying that there were no irregularities in the election."

He said, in part, "We’re watching your…mouth talk about how you think that there’s no irregularities…[Y]ou frauded out America of a real election."

He also told the clerk that "you’re gonna pay for it," and described how "ten million plus patriots will surround you when you least expect it."

"[W]e’ll [expletive] kill you…[Y]ou will [expletive] pay for your [expletive] lying ass remarks…We will [expletive] take you out. [Expletive] your family, [expletive] your life, and you deserve a [expletive] throat to the knife…Watch your [expletive] back…watch your [expletive] back," he continued.

Nickels pleaded guilty to one count of making a threatening interstate communication. He faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced on July 9.