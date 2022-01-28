Individual infected with meningitis attended fraternity parties in Ann Arbor, East Lansing

article

County health departments in Ingham and Washtenaw are investigating a case of meningococcal meningitis and making antibiotics available to anyone who was exposed in the past week.

An individual who attended multiple fraternity parties at the University of Michigan and Michigan State University was diagnosed with the rare but potentially dangerous infection.

Health officials within the government and at both universities are now working to notify any close contacts with the infected individual, who was first diagnosed on Jan. 26.

"This is not an outbreak and risk to the larger community remains low, but meningococcal meningitis is a very serious illness," said Juan Luis Marquez, MD, MPH, medical director with the Washtenaw County Health Department. "We are working as quickly and collaboratively as possible to provide information and treatment options to anyone with potential and direct exposure to the known case."

The individual attended an event at Delta Kappa Epsilon in Ann Arbor on Jan. 20. They were also present for an off-campus event in East Lansing at Club Rush, which was hosted by Sigma Beta Rho.

Any individuals that were possibly exposed to the infection are encouraged to seek antibiotic treatment to prevent disease. The treatment prophylaxis should be taken within 14 days of exposure regardless of vaccination.

Meningitis spreads through one's oral and nasal areas, moving through saliva or mucus. Anyone who was coughed or sneezed on, was kissed, or shared the same food or drinks, are considered exposed.

"This is a rare but potentially devastating infection that is vaccine preventable" said Dr. Preeti Malani, U-M chief health officer. "We are grateful for the ongoing partnership with the county health department. Prophylaxis involves taking a single dose of an antibiotic to prevent infection in anyone who might have had close contact with the case patient prior to illness."

Anyone who does exhibit symptoms connected to meningitis should seek treatment as soon as possible, health officials recommend. Symptoms include a sudden onset of fever, headache, stiff neck, vomiting, rash, or confusion.

Caused by the bacteria Neisseria meningitides, it causes swelling of the membranes around the spinal cord and brain.