Henry Ford doctor says low COVID-19 vaccine rates could lead to more variants

The Henry Ford Health System is seeing some encouraging signs – the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to its hospitals is going down, and the positivity rate for the virus in the community is going down.

However, doctors warn that low vaccine rates could lead to more Covid variants.]

"In the four counties where Henry Ford Hospital has presence only about 55% of those eligible to be vaccinated have had primary series of the Covid vaccine. Only 20-30% of people are up-to-date on vaccinations, meaning they have received the booster," said Dr. Dennis Cunningham, the Assistant Medical Director of Infection Prevention at Henry Ford Health Systems. "Receiving this booster dose is critical to keeping you and those around you safe and protected."

New research from the CDC shows that COVID-19 vaccines are standing up to the omicron variant, but that doesn't mean we're in the clear yet.

"Because of low vaccination rates, it's likely that we will continue to see more variants," Cunningham said.

Cunningham said to get your booster shot, don't let your guard down, and continue to test for Covid if you think you may have the virus.

"If you have symptoms with a negative at home test, assume you have Covid and call your doctor," he said.