Indoor Pickleball facility with smart courts coming to West Bloomfield in 2024

The pickleball craze has reached Michigan with a growing indoor pickleball club announcing it will open a new location in West Bloomfield next year.

PickleRage announced in a news release Thursday that it would open a facility with nine indoor courts for year-round play.

"Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S and our team is moving quickly to meet the demand of pickleball players across the country," said Fred Battisti, head of real estate for PickleRage.

Each court will come equipped with live stream capabilities, while the facility will include a players' lounge that features beer and wine, as well as free balls and paddle loans.

The building will be 26,772 square feet big and will be located in the Whole Foods' shopping center on Orchard Lake Road. The news release from PickleRage says the location was selected due to "West Bloomfield's affluent demographics", including 165,000 people living nearby with average household incomes of over $150,000.