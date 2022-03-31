Injunction issued to stop Warren Mayor Fouts from illegally spending money after $675K diverted from budget

article

On Thursday, a circuit court judge granted the Warren City Council’s request for a preliminary injunction against Warren Mayor Jim Fouts to stop him from diverting funds illegally from the city budget.

According to court records, Fouts is accused of using $675,000 from Downtown Development Authority funds to pay for television ads and promotions. This spending was unapproved.

The budget approved by the City Council in May 2021 cut some of Fouts' budget requests, including $615,000 in the DDA for contractual services that was being used for a TV ad campaign; and reduced community promotions in the DDA budget from $75,000 to $10,000.

Fouts is accused of telling city finance staff and the DDA that the city was going to use "the Mayor’s budget" instead of the $292 million budget approved by City Council.

City Council members said the Council began objecting to Four's use of the unapproved budget at its regular meetings beginning in July 2021.

Fouts posted his own budget requests on the city website and proceeded to implement the "Mayor’s Budget" without authority, according to the request for an injunction. The City Council filed a complaint with the State Department of Treasury on November 11, 2021, and the Department forwarded the complaint to the Attorney General.

"City Council is pleased with this ruling, and we hope this stops further illegal diversion of city funds. We have a rogue Mayor who is spending large sums of taxpayer dollars without any authority. The Mayor was a 26-year council member and a former government teacher, and he knows the rules. City Council has the final authority over the budget and the Mayor has intentionally disregarded the law, so he can promote himself," said City Council President Patrick Green.

Fouts could potentially be held liable for illegally spent funds.

"We may have no choice but to request the attorney general to recover these illegally spent funds for the taxpayers," Green said. "The Mayor has a history of illegally using tax dollars for political activity and self-promotion, and this Council is not going to tolerate it."

The City Council is concerned that Fout's illegal spending could extend beyond the DDA and include items in the general fund budget.

