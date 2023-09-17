Injured deer saved and transported to vet by Shelby Township Police

article

A deer caught and injured in a fence was saved by Shelby Township Police on Saturday.

"Here's your feel-good story of the day."

Shelby Twp PD says their A platoon officers were dispatched to the injured deer. Officers Herman, Pomante and Zachary helped the deer and took it to a nearby emergency animal vet.

Clinton Twp Police rescue deer (photo: Shelby Township Police Department)

"Due to their quick actions, the deer is expected to make a full recovery and to be turned back into the wild. Good job guys!" Shelby Twp PD said.

