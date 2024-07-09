Inkster man charged after Romulus murder

An Inkster man accused of shooting and killing a Romulus man last week is now facing charges.

Christopher Demitrius Peterson, 24, and 49-year-old Dante Carey got into an argument in the 30100 block of Jamestown Street in Romulus around 10:15 p.m. July 3. During that argument, Peterson allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Carey numerous times.

Carey was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Peterson is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. He was given a $250,000 cash bond.