Inkster man charged with fatally shaking 2-month-old baby in 2023 death

An Inkster man has been arraigned and jailed in the death of his two-month-old son. Police say Drake Froust fatally assaulted the infant by shaking. Although the baby, Leviathon Froust, was injured in August of 2023, he died a month later.



A 31-year-old Inkster man has been charged in the death of this two-month-old son, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Investigators say Drake Ariel Froust fatally assaulted his two-month-old Leviathan Froust on Aug. 21, 2023.

The backstory:

Inkster police officers were dispatched to the residence in the 4300 block of Spruce Street in Inkster, where officers found the child unresponsive.

Medics transported the child to a local hospital for treatment but Leviathan Froust succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on September 22, 2023.

Medical examiners determined that the cause of death was blunt force trauma caused by shaking. Prosecutors say "More complete facts and evidence will be revealed in court at the preliminary examination in the case."

On March 2, 2025, Inkster Police detectives secured a warrant for felony murder and child abuse 1st degree.

Drake Ariel Froust has been charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse.

He was arraigned and remanded to jail Friday in 22nd District Court.