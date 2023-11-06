Inkster man charged for threatening judge, fleeing from police custody

article

A 33-year-old Inkster man has been charged with making threats against a district court judge and for briefly escaping police custody.

Police say Antonio Walter Clark made multiple threatening phone calls to Judge Sabrina Johnson on Nov. 1. After he was arrested Clark allegedly attempted to escape police custody, but was re-arrested a short time later.

Antonio Walter Clark has been charged with Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer, Stalking, and Malicious Use of Telecommunication Services.

He was arraigned this morning in 29th District Court before Judge Breeda O’Leary and given a $1 million bond.

