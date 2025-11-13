Inkster man charged with using fake money to order pizzas in Oakland County

article

The Brief A 21-year-old suspect has been charged with using phony money in Oakland County. Javon Lavell Smith allegedly used the counterfeit cash to order pizzas in Milford and Highland Township. Investigators say he never returned to pick up his orders.



An Inkster man has been charged for using counterfeit $100 bills to pay unsuspecting restaurants in Milford and Highland Township.

The backstory:

Javon Lavell Smith was arrested at his home in Inkster earlier this week by members of the

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team.

Smith, 21, has been charged with uttering and publishing counterfeit bills or notes.

He was arraigned on Tuesday in Novi District Court and released from custody on a personal bond.

Smith is accused of ordering pizzas from restaurants in Milford and Highland Township on Oct.

7, paying for them with phony $100 bills and then receiving his change.

Investigators say he never returned to pick up either order.

The case was investigated by detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Highland Township substation

and the Milford Police Department.