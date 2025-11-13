Inkster man charged with using fake money to order pizzas in Oakland County
FOX 2 - An Inkster man has been charged for using counterfeit $100 bills to pay unsuspecting restaurants in Milford and Highland Township.
The backstory:
Javon Lavell Smith was arrested at his home in Inkster earlier this week by members of the
Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team.
Smith, 21, has been charged with uttering and publishing counterfeit bills or notes.
He was arraigned on Tuesday in Novi District Court and released from custody on a personal bond.
Smith is accused of ordering pizzas from restaurants in Milford and Highland Township on Oct.
7, paying for them with phony $100 bills and then receiving his change.
Investigators say he never returned to pick up either order.
The case was investigated by detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Highland Township substation
and the Milford Police Department.
The Source: Information for this report is from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.