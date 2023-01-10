Murder suspect found hiding under lawn chair in Wayne after police chase

A suspect wanted in connection with several murders led police on a chase Friday before he was caught hiding under a lawn chair at a Wayne home.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers were conducting an operation where they looked for wanted violent criminals in Inkster when they spotted 34-year-old Kawan Taylor around 7:15 p.m.

Taylor fled troopers who tried to stop him, police said, and led them on a short chase into Wayne. When his 2017 Chrysler 200 became disabled near Howe and Annapolis, Taylor got out of the car and ran.

MSP K9 Koma tracked Taylor to a house, where he was found under a lawn chair. He was arrested without further incident.

Taylor was charged with third-degree fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing police, and driving with a suspended license. He was charged as a fourth-time habitual offender. His bond was set at $150,000, no 10%.

"We will continue to work with county and local police to focus on these dangerous criminals in order to improve the quality of life in the city of Inkster," said MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw.