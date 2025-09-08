Expand / Collapse search

Inkster police officer involved in crash

Published  September 8, 2025 6:41am EDT
Police investigate crash involving Inkster officer

An Inkster police officer was involved in a crash Monday morning. Details about the crash are limited, but the officer was checked out and released from a hospital.

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - An investigation is underway after a crash involving Inkster police early Monday.

The patrol car and another vehicle were both damaged in the crash, which was reported before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Middlebelt and Michigan Avenue.

An officer was taken to a hospital to be evaluated after the crash and has since been released. It is unknown if anyone else was injured.

Details about the crash, including what led to it, are limited currently.

