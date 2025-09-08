Inkster police officer involved in crash

The Brief An Inkster police officer and another driver were involved in a crash Monday morning. It happened at the intersection of Middlebelt and Michigan Avenue. The officer was evaluated at a hospital and released.



An investigation is underway after a crash involving Inkster police early Monday.

The patrol car and another vehicle were both damaged in the crash, which was reported before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Middlebelt and Michigan Avenue.

An officer was taken to a hospital to be evaluated after the crash and has since been released. It is unknown if anyone else was injured.

Details about the crash, including what led to it, are limited currently.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.