Inkster police seek man, missing 6-week-old baby who may be in danger

Inkster police are looking for a man and a missing 6-week-old boy because the baby could be in danger.

Police are seeking Allen Bryon Turner, 37, to verify the welfare of the baby, a biracial boy who was last seen wearing the blue and white onesie pictured.

Allen Bryon Turner

Turner, who is the baby's father and has custody of him, was last seen riding as the passenger in a newer model Lincoln MKZ with fully tinted windows around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police did not provide details about why they thought the baby could be in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inkster police at 313-400-5387.