Middlebelt in Inkster blocked by heavy police presence as they investigate vehicle with bullet holes

A large police scene lit up the streets of Inkster on Monday night, where officers have blocked the roadway and are investigating a vehicle that appears to have been shot at.

At around 8:30 p.m., officers lined the streets of Middlebelt and Wellesley in Inkster, where Michigan State Police are patrolling the area.

There, police are looking into a red sedan that has some of its windows shattered. Evidence markers are also surrounding the vehicle. Officers had previously put a tarp over the vehicle.

Witnesses on scene have told FOX 2 that there were gunshots.

It is unknown what led to the heavy response from officers as of 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, heavy traffic has formed as the roadway is blocked off.

