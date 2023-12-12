Innocent driver killed after suspect flees MSP, loses control and flips vehicle

An innocent 59-year-old driver is dead, while a 20-year-old man who fled police before crashing into the victim escaped with only minor injuries.

The wild scene that included the fleeing sedan going airborne before rolling over and killing the victim happened near the Southfield Freeway on Monday night. It's a crash that state police say could have been prevented.

Before the accident, police had spotted the driver of the Infiniti car speeding and weaving on the highway. As the suspect approached the Schoolcraft exit, police flipped their sirens on to initiate a traffic stop.

Instead, the driver ignored them and headed off of the exit. They lost control after hitting a berm, rolling over the vehicle, before crashing into the victim.

"It’s a tragedy beyond anybody’s imagination," said Attorney Todd Perkins.

Police took the suspect into custody and brought him to a hospital for an evaluation. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office will make the next move and the driver could be facing serious charges.

For police - deciding to pursue a driver is always a gray area and one made lightly for the sake of protecting bystanders. But according to Perkins, this is not one of those situations, based on the brevity of the interaction between police and the driver.

He would like to know why the individual fled in the first place, however.

"It doesn’t sound like he had any necessary reason to run or flee the police or speed up. I would be interested to know that, not just necessarily from a legal perspective, but just some closure is needed," he said.