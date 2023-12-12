Driver goes airborne, causes fatal crash after fleeing police on Southfield Freeway

A reckless driver suffered minor injuries, while a man he hit while fleeing police on the Southfield Freeway was killed Monday night.

Michigan State Police say they saw an Infiniti speeding and driving recklessly on the southbound side of the freeway in Detroit around 9:15 p.m. Troopers tried to stop the driver, later identified as a 20-year-old Detroit man, but he didn't stop and tried to get off the freeway at Schoolcraft.

The suspects vehicle after the crash

Police said the driver struck the gore of the exit ramp, went airborne, and hit a vehicle on the service drive. The 59-year-old Detroit man driving that vehicle was killed.

The Infiniti rolled and landed on its roof. The driver was taken into custody and brought to a hospital for an evaluation.

A report will be submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office once the investigation is complete.