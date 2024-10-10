Innocent driver killed after two women assault Hamtramck cops, crash during high-speed chase

An innocent driver died Thursday morning as two women assaulted three Hamtramck cops before leading a police chase and hitting the other car.

The innocent driver was killed on the corner of Conant and E. McNichols in Detroit after two women sped off from police.

According to Hamtramck Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri police pulled over the women near Harold and Conant. That's where he said they were assaulted by the two women who sped off down Conant.

"Three of my officers are injured today as a result of the stop – not the incident crash. Prior to the crash, they assaulted my three officers and that’s how this pursuit started," Altaheri said. "They disregarded the safety of – the well-being – of everyone around them, the cars and the pedestrians. They went, obviously, very fast through this red light here, as you can see, and crashed into ultimately five cars."

According to Altaheri, someone in the car in the turning lane was hit by the speeding car. After the crash, the two women tried to run away from the scene.

However, they were caught and taken into custody.

Mohammad Ahmed was at a nearby collision shop when he heard a bang.

"We’re thinking it was maybe a small crash over there and the car tires were burning. We ignored it. When we heard the police sirens came out and see a very bad accident here," Ahmed said. "My condolences to the family. That could’ve been any one of us. It’s just sad. Thankfully the individuals, the perpetrators are in custody."

Police said the crash is still under investigation and no names are being released.