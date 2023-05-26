Inside AI: Answering your questions on Artificial Intelligence

It's evident that artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming an integral part of our lives, and its presence is likely to persist indefinitely. However, what remains unclear is what exactly this means for all of us.

From Thursday to Friday, some of the largest companies in the world developed new AI tools - like J.P. Morgan's AI investing tool, MIT's usage of AI to develop an antibiotic for a superbug, and stores leveraging AI to adjust pricing.

It's clear AI isn't going anywhere. We know you have questions - we do too - which is why we're starting this Inside AI series: to address your inquiries, provide clarity, and even inspire you with ideas on how you can harness AI to your advantage.

Artificial intelligence is the hot topic of conversation these days. Whether it's mind-boggling deep fake videos that convincingly depict someone like Morgan Freeman - even though they are not actually him - or advanced language models like Chat GPT that can comprehend, respond, and generate text. AI is already posing significant ethical challenges for educators and employers.

In our multi-part series, we will delve into the ethical considerations surrounding AI while also highlighting real-world applications and breakthroughs. From healthcare to finance, education, and beyond, we will engage with leading experts to explore the dangers and benefits of AI as it reshapes our daily lives.

The potential of AI is immense, but the crucial question remains: How will we utilize it? Stay tuned for the eye-opening journey of "Inside AI," exclusively on Fox 2 over the next few weeks.