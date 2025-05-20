Intersection of Middlebelt, Eight Mile in Farmington Hills still closed for hazmat spill

article

The Brief The intersection of Middlebelt and Eight Mile is still closed following a ferric chloride leak. The chemical was leaking out of a truck.



Crews are still working to reopen a busy intersection in Farmington Hills on Tuesday morning after a chemical spill.

As of 6 a.m., the intersection of Middlebelt and Eight Mile is still closed following a ferric chloride leak.

The backstory:

According to officials, at 5 p.m. on Monday, firefighters were called to a tractor trailer leaking ferric chloride out of the trailer and onto the road.

They say since the vehicle leaking the acid stopped on Middlebelt Road just south of Eight Mile Road, the Livonia Fire & Rescue Department were also called to the scene.

The Western Wayne Hazardous Materials Response Team was also sent to the scene due to the hazard of the incident.

The hazmat technicians wore specialized level A hazmat suits to enter the semi-trailer and stop the leak.