Intoxicated driver found with construction sign stuck to car after hitting mailboxes in Monroe

A woman was under the influence Saturday morning when she barreled into several mailboxes in Monroe.

Police issued a "be on the lookout" alert around 9:35 a.m. for an erratic driver in the area of N. Macomb Street and Cole Road who had hit a mailbox. Another caller then reported that multiple mailboxes had been struck.

Officers arrived at the scene and saw two mailboxes damaged in the 1200 block of N. Macomb St. before locating the vehicle in the 1500 block of N. Macomb St. Police said the vehicle had several flat tires, as well as a large construction sign stuck to it.

The driver, a 40-year-old woman from the Monroe area, told police that she didn't remember what happened. Police determined the woman was intoxicated and arrested her.

While searching her vehicle, police said they found crack cocaine, powder cocaine, unknown pills, and narcotics paraphernalia.