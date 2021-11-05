Intoxicated woman drives wrong way, hits patrol car as Northville police try to stop her

A woman backed into a Northville police car Friday morning when officers tried to stop her because she was going the wrong way.

Police said the woman was going the wrong way in the area of 8 Mile and Novi roads just before 8 a.m. When officers tried to stop the 44-year-old driver, she backed into a patrol car.

The woman was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated.

No one was hurt, but the woman was brought to a hospital for treatment unrelated to the crash.