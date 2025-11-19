Investigators link man to at least 8 recent Detroit shootings

article

The Brief A man Detroit police shot last week allegedly committed at least eight shootings on two days. Police used security video and license plate reader data to link Terrance Markyce Davis to the crimes. Davis was shot after leading police on a chase.



A suspect shot by Detroit police after fleeing officers last week is allegedly linked to at least eight shootings that happened on two days this month.

Terrance Markyce Davis was arrested Friday following a chase that included him allegedly carjacking a victim and running from police until he was shot.

The backstory:

Police were looking for Davis after they determined he was connected to eight shootings that took place on Nov. 5 and Nov. 12.

According to a complaint filed in federal court, three of the shootings involved Davis allegedly firing into occupied homes, two involved occupied vehicles, and the others were shots-fired calls with no known victims. One person was seriously injured in one of the shootings.

At seven of the scenes, authorities recovered shell casings. No casings were at the last scene, but a vehicle description matched that of the vehicle Davis was known to drive, according to the court filing.

The shell casings were entered into the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, where they were found to be linked to the other shootings.

Dig deeper:

Though Davis is a suspect in eight shootings, the federal complaint focuses on one specific shooting, which happened in the area of Oakfield and Seven Mile on Nov. 5.

Investigators used security footage and license plate reader data to determine that Davis was the suspected shooter after ShotSpotter picked up gunshots that night.

Now, authorities are seeking a federal felon in possession of ammunition/firearm charge against Davis, who is currently on probation.

Suspect's criminal history:

According to the court filing, Davis is on probation for possessing a firearm as a felon and carrying a concealed weapon.

He also has previous convictions for receiving and concealing stolen property.