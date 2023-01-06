Investigators looking for answers 5 years after 10-year-old boy killed in Flint

article

A 10-year-old boy was inside a Flint home when it was shot up on Jan. 1, 2018.

Jacques Ja'Mon Allen was struck b a bullet inside the home in the 5000 block of Granville Avenue around 10 p.m. He died the next day.

Five years later, investigators are still looking for the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County. A cash reward is offered for tips that lead to an arrest.

Submit tips to 1-800-422-JAIL (5245), http://P3Tips.com/488, or the P3 Tips app.